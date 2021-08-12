Estranged family. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley and eldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley have been feuding for years, and their shadiest quotes about each other prove their relationship will be difficult to mend.

Lindsie is Todd’s first-born child from his previous marriage to his high school sweetheart, Teresa Terry. The exes also share son Kyle. Additionally, the real estate mogul has three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, with wife Julie, whom he wed in 1996.

Tension between the reality TV dad and the “Southern Tea” podcast host stemmed from Lindsie secretly marrying Will Campbell in 2012 behind their families’ backs. The couple separated in 2016, reconciled two years later but called it quits for good in July 2021. They share a son named Jackson.

“You know, a father has his dreams when he has a child or a daughter that a young man is going to come and knock on the door one day and say, ‘Mr. Chrisley, I love your daughter so much and may I have her hand in marriage?’ That never happened,” Todd told E! News in August 2016. “The level of respect wasn’t there. Lindsie should have never condoned that kind of disrespect. I don’t believe that people disrespect you unless you allow it.”

That being said, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host had a somewhat civil relationship with her father in the early days of Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in 2014, but it didn’t last long. In 2017, she left the show. Lindsie said she decided to exit the series for her “well-being” during a 2019 interview on Dr. Phil.

At the time, Lindsie alleged she and her family were already estranged and “didn’t talk” for most of her college career. However, Chrisley Knows Best came along as she and Todd were “reestablishing” their relationship, so she opted to participate to make her father happy.

Lindsie claimed the final straw that led to her exit came because of an off camera “altercation” she had with stepmom Julie, making the environment too “volatile.” The influencer added, “I just felt like it was the best thing for my family.” Julie has since denied anything happened between them.

