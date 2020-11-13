Not-so-family friendly. Todd Chrisley and his oldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, haven’t had the smoothest relationship through the years — and have aired plenty of their drama in the public eye.

Todd and his family were thrust into the spotlight in 2014 when their show Chrisley Knows Best made its debut on E! The successful series stars Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, and their three children: Chase, Savannah and Grayson. In April 2019, the younger Chrisleys appeared in a spinoff called Growing Up Chrisley.

Before he wed Julie in 1996, the real estate tycoon was married to his high school sweetheart, Teresa Terry. The exes welcomed Lindsie in September 1989 and also share son Kyle, who was born in August 1991.

Lindsie appeared on Chrisley Knows Best consistently in its earlier seasons before her 2017 exit, but her relationship with her father and half-siblings has been tense. In 2012, the Georgia native eloped with husband Will Campbell, who failed to ask traditional Todd for his permission to marry his first-born daughter. The couple grew apart in 2014 and separated two years later, but ultimately worked through their problems and reunited. According to Todd, however, their marriage was doomed from the start.

“You know, a father has his dreams when he has a child or a daughter that a young man is going to come and knock on the door one day and say, ‘Mr. Chrisley, I love your daughter so much and may I have her hand in marriage?’ That never happened,” Todd told E! News in August 2016. “The level of respect wasn’t there. Lindsie should have never condoned that kind of disrespect. I don’t believe that people disrespect you unless you allow it.”

The drama continued three years later when Todd accused Lindsie of being unfaithful to her husband with multiple men. At the time, the reality TV patriarch had just been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. Days after news broke of the scandal in August 2019, TMZ reported that Lindsie filed a report against her father and brother Chase claiming that they were threatening to release her sex tape if she didn’t support the family amid their indictment.

The Chrisley family kept making headlines amid their legal troubles — and Todd continued to butt heads with his oldest daughter. Scroll down to learn more about Todd and Lindsie’s ongoing ups and downs through the years.