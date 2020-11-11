Exclusive Savannah Chrisley Is ‘Focusing’ on Her Career Following Nic Kerdiles Split: ‘I Can Do Anything’

An independent woman! Savannah Chrisley doesn’t plan on jumping back into the dating pool anytime soon following her September 2020 split from fiancé Nic Kerdiles. “Right now, I’m just focusing on SASSY by Savannah,” the Chrisley Knows Best star exclusively tells Life & Style, referring to her cosmetics line dropping on Thursday, November 12.

“It’s been such a dream of mine for so long. So, I’m just in a place in my life to where, I’m a young woman coming into myself, having my voice and wanting it to be heard and not wanting to be silenced,” Savannah, 23, adds. “I want to show that I can create a business and do it successfully, and I can do anything that a man can do … and most times, us women can do it a little bit better.”

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Georgia native and the professional hockey player, 26, began dating in November 2017. By December of the following year, they announced their engagement. However, Savannah and Nic recently made the mutual decision to go their separate ways. “We’re both just very career-focused right now and working on ourselves personally,” says the reality TV personality.

Moreover, the former flames are still on great terms. “There’s no hatred between us,” Savannah assures. “We talk every day.” Of course, because Nic and Todd Chrisley‘s daughter were together for three years, he became an honorary member of the family and bonded with everyone.

“There’s none of this, ‘Well, you can’t speak to Nic now that we’re not together.’ There’s none of that,” she explains. “I feel like all of that is childish and if you’re going to be an adult and have an adult relationship, then if it ends, you need to handle it like an adult.”

Ultimately, Savannah, her parents and her siblings still “love” Nic and “support his journey.”

Chrisley Knows Best returns to USA with new episodes on Thursday, November 12, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

