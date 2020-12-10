Finding her man! Savannah Chrisley’s relationship history is relatively short, proving she knows what she’s looking for. The Chrisley Knows Best star announced her split from former hockey player Nic Kerdiles on September 15, but she also had brief romances with Bachelor Colton Underwood, NBA player Luke Kennard and more.

Prior to their split, Savannah’s relationship with Nic was “very unique,” she exclusively told Life & Style in July 2020. The couple broke off their engagement before their wedding date, which was set for May 9, 2020, but still tried to continue their relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Courtesy Nic Kerdiles/Instagram

“We’re just back to dating, and you know, putting no pressure on things whatsoever,” the reality star explained. “As of now … we’re kind of marching to our own beat. It has been confusing for people, but at the end of the day, we have to do what is best for us.” Nic got down on one knee and proposed in December 2018 after less than a year of dating.

Pumping the brakes on their wedding happened when Savannah’s dad, Todd Chrisley, was about “to write that first check to the wedding planner.” However, it was the best decision for the young couple at the time.

“Nic and I were like ‘OK, we need to wait a little longer.’ Because we both realized we both had a lot of things we needed to work on, and we needed to work on together and we had to have those hard conversations,” she continued. “So, we’re both just taking a lot of time to focus on ourselves and be better for ourselves so we can be better for each other.”

Savannah is in her very early 20s and is navigating her career after growing up in the spotlight. The former beauty queen acknowledged she and Nic were both “trying to find [their] places in this world as young adults.”



They appeared to still be going strong in August. “Happy 23rd Birthday to the woman that has changed my life,” Nic gushed via Instagram to celebrate Savannah’s big day on August 11. “I continue to thank God everyday for having put you in my life. Your smile, your heart, your strength, your ambition and your overall love is unmatched! These moments are the ones that I hold onto most. So proud of the woman you have become and continue to be. Love ya, kid!”

Surprisingly, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors in December after Nic called her “babe” in an Instagram comment. It looks like their relationship may not be done for good quite yet. Keep scrolling to see Savannah’s full dating history!