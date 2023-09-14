Savannah Chrisley revealed there’s a new man in her life, though fans will likely be shocked to find out that her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, is currently in the middle of an attempted murder scandal. So, who is Robert, who allegedly tried to kill him and what do we know about his relationship with Savannah?

Who Is Savannah Chrisley’s New Boyfriend Robert Shiver?

Robert made headlines in July when his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver, allegedly plotted to murder him after he learned of her alleged affair. Lindsay and her alleged boyfriend were accused of planning to kill Robert with the help of a hitman. The incident took place months after the former couple filed for divorce.

The group were arrested by police in Abaco, Bahamas, where Robert and Lindsay shared a home. According to multiple reports, law enforcement made the arrest in July after they discovered several messages through WhatsApp that detailed the alleged plot to kill Robert. The messages were discovered when authorities were investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana earlier that month.

The phone that the messages were found on belonged to someone who was suspected of the break-in.

“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, [the defendants,] while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” the police report stated.

After they were arrested, the trio appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley. However, they were not required to enter a plea. Lindsay was granted bail on a $100,000 bond and is expected to stay in the Bahamas until their next scheduled court date on October 5.

When Did Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver Start Dating?

Savannah confirmed her romance with Robert while appearing on the September 14 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.”

“This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him,” the Chrisley Knows Best star explained before jokingly adding, “It’s fine.” She went on to note that Robert is “a normal person and I love it.”

While it’s not exactly clear when they started dating, Savannah shared their relationship is “very, very new.”

How Did Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver Meet?

Savannah revealed that she met Robert by sliding into his DMs after she read stories about the murder plot. “I like the DMs,” she told Nick. “He’s too hot to die.”

Courtesy of Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

The reality star added, “Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking.”

Savannah noted she feels good about the connection they made, though said that they’re still “getting to know each other.”

What Has Savannah Chrisley Said About Robert Shiver’s Murder Plot?

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter stated she will not weigh in on the murder plot because Robert and Lindsay’s kids are involved.

“I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, ‘This is what happened. That’s what happened,’” Savannah explained. “That’s for them to talk about when they’re ready to talk about it.”