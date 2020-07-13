When it comes to Chase Chrisley‘s love life, he’s had his fair share of relationships. Fortunately, his dating history has helped him learn a lot. These days, the Chrisley Knows Best star is applying what he knows to his relationship with girlfriend Emmy Medders.

Though he and Emmy have known each other for years, they finally got the timing right when they went Instagram official in 2020. “I met her a couple of years ago, but I think that I just had some growing up to do,” Chase exclusively told Life & Style.

For now, the couple are going with the flow. “As far as she and I go, we’re taking things slow,” he continued. “We’re not in a rush to do anything. We’re enjoying each other’s company and learning more about each other and kind of just taking it day by day. I’m definitely not engaged, that’s for sure!”

The best part of Chase and Emmy’s relationship is they seem to bring out the best in each other. “I think she’s the first girl I’ve ever been with that really makes me want to be a better version of myself, and I want to be as good as I can be so I can do that for her. And that’s a huge change for me and not to mention my entire family adores her so everything is kind of moving along smoothly.”

Chase’s fam is all for their union, including his dad, Todd Chrisley. The reality star gave his seal of approval when he commented on an Instagram post of them together. “Be still my heart,” Todd wrote. One fan replied, “Oh snap! We got a Todd ‘like.” Then Todd responded, “I don’t give those ‘likes’ easily, my friend.”

In the past, Todd has been vocal about not being a fan of Chase’s relationships, including his ex-girlfriend Brooke Noury. “Listen, I’m not gonna say anything bad about anyone,” he said on Chrisley Knows Best in 2018. “If I don’t like ya, I don’t like ya. But my child, Chase, is broken-hearted over the fact that he’s single from someone that none of us like. I’m not going to lie to you, that gives me great comfort.”

Keep scrolling to see Chase’s complete dating history.