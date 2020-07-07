Chase Chrisley’s Dad Todd Reveals He Approves of His New GF Emmy Medders: ‘I Don’t Give Those ‘Likes’ Easily’

When it comes to Chase Chrisley‘s new girlfriend, Emmy Medders, he’s got his dad Todd Chrisley‘s seal of approval! The businessman, 51, made sure to show his son and his lady some love on Instagram.

The 24-year-old shared a photo hugging his new gal and captioned it with a red heart emoji. His dad commented, “Be still my heart … ” Then a fan replied to Todd’s response and added, “Oh snap! We got a Todd ‘like’!” Todd responded, “I don’t give those ‘likes’ easily, my friend.”

This is a big deal, especially considering Todd tends to be vocal when he doesn’t like someone his son is dating. That seemed to be the case when Chase was romantically linked to ex Brooke Noury.

“Listen, I’m not gonna say anything bad about anyone. If I don’t like ya, I don’t like ya,” he revealed on a 2018 episode of Chrisley Knows Best. “But my child, Chase, is broken-hearted over the fact that he’s single from someone that none of us like. I’m not going to lie to you, that gives me great comfort.”

Prior to dating Emmy, Chase was with Kayla Puzas, whom made him “happier” than his previous relationships, he exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

Besides having high expectations for his son, Todd is super supportive of him. In honor of his 24th birthday, Todd gave Chase a sweet Instagram shout-out expressing how proud he is of his son.

“Happy birthday, son,” he wrote on June 1. “24 years ago was one of the happiest days of my life. You have no idea what I’ve learned from being your dad. My heart is always full with love for you, and I take great pride in being your safe place to always come home to. I wish you a life filled with love, peace, happiness and a solid relationship with God. Through him, all things are possible.”

The day before, Todd also gushed about how awesome Chase is. “Just a young man with a heart filled with love for his family,” he wrote at the time. “This young man is MY son to which I am grateful for everyday. Thank you God for every dark road I’ve traveled, and for every light at the end of the tunnel. I will always remain humble.”

What a sweet father-son duo!