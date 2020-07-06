Courtesy of Emily Medders/Instagram

Cheers to the happy couple! Chase Chrisley made his relationship with new girlfriend Emmy Medders Instagram official. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 23, shared a darling photo of the pair on Sunday, July 5, with a heart emoji as the caption.

Of course, Chrisley family patriarch, Todd Chrisley, rushed to his son’s page to show them some love. “Be still my heart,” the longtime reality TV personality, 51, commented.

While the snapshot was Chase’s first IG post with his ladylove, Emmy shared a photo with the South Carolina native about a month earlier. “[Happy birthday] to my favorite boy,” she gushed on June 1.

Over the years, Chase has been involved in a number of public relationships. His first significant girlfriend Brooke Noury was not popular with his famous family — especially Todd.

“Listen, I’m not gonna say anything bad about anyone. If I don’t like ya, I don’t like ya. But my child, Chase, is broken-hearted over the fact that he’s single from someone that none of us like,” Todd explained during a May 2018 confessional on Chrisley Knows Best. “I’m not going to lie to you, that gives me great comfort.”

Eventually, Chase moved on with Lindsey Merrick. “This just makes me smile, I’m so thrilled to formally introduce to the world one of the sweetest souls around,” Todd captioned an Instagram photo of Chase and Lindsey in December of that year. “We are so blessed to have this young lady [in Chase’s] life, we love you, sweet girl.” Even with his family’s approval, Chase and Lindsey called it quits two months later.

By August 2019, Chase was dating Kayla Puzas. “I’m very happy. I’m happier than I have been in any other relationship. It’s going really well,” he told Life & Style at the time.

“We actually went to high school together and she was a year older than me. So, I was always chasing the upperclassmen,” Chase laughed. “I mean, timing just didn’t work out. She said I was just a little rude back in high school and things have changed … you have to have room to grow.”

While it’s unclear when Chase and Kayla broke up, we’re happy to see he’s found someone new!