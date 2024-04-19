Kristen Doute Reacts to VPR Cast Flipping on Ariana Madix

Kristen Doute may be dealing with her own cast drama on The Valley, but she’s weighing in on Vanderpump Rules feuds! The reality star exclusively dishes her thoughts to Life & Style about the VPR cast turning on Ariana Madix after Tom Sandoval cheated on her with Rachel Leviss.

“I do not get it. I don’t understand why everyone can’t just ride for [Ariana]. Let her be, let her enjoy, let her experience this new piece of her life that is bringing her peace,” Kristen, 41, who dated Tom, 40, from 2007 to 2013, says.

The Bravo star had Ariana, 38, on as the first guest of her rebranded podcast “Balancing Act” in early April. Naturally, the women recapped what is currently airing on Vanderpump season 11 as the cast slowly started to turn on Ariana. After months of publicly slamming the TomTom coowner, the cast – including Scheana Shay and Lala Kent – began to ponder the thought of forgiving him for his adulterous actions.

“It’s really tough. It’s tough in general just to not be so biased about how I feel about the cast and the show itself. But really as a viewer and as her friend, it is really difficult that everyone has these strong opinions and their opinions don’t just say whatever works for you right now,” Kristen continues. “I think everyone is forgetting how short amount of time it had been when they started filming this season compared to when Scandoval broke. So, I just want everyone to just, like, do you.”

Life & Style confirmed in March 2023 that Tom and Ariana split after nine years together after he had a seven-month affair with Rachel, 29. The same month, the love triangle came face-to-face for the VPR season 10 reunion where viewers learned how serious Tom and Rachel’s forbidden romance was. Though the former pageant girl didn’t return the following season, filming picked back up from June to September 2023.

Kristen, on the other hand, made her return to reality TV on The Valley. After filming, she decided to undergo a non-invasive AirSculpt treatment on her lower belly, around her waist and above her tailbone.

“[The treatment] is one of the most minimal, but the most wild result that I saw because I suddenly saw this arch in my back and a little booty lift,” Kristen gushes. “So, something that I learned while I was at the office before I did my procedure was that I feel like no one knows this, and I want to shout it from a mountaintop that after the age of 14 as adults, we do not regenerate new fat cells. So it’s a one and done permanent, never going to come back.”

Tune into The Valley at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesdays on Bravo. Peacock subscribers can stream the episode the following day.