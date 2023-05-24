A lengthy track record. Vanderpump Rules founding cast member Tom Sandoval has been in a relationship ever since the show premiered in 2013; yet his dating history is pretty complicated. The restauranteur may be in hot water after cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, but that isn’t the first time he has been accused of having overlapping romances.

Let’s take it back to the early days of Pump Rules when Tom and ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute were in a committed partnership and lived together in their event-filled Los Angeles apartment, though they began dating in 2007.

The former SUR employees were viewed as one of the stronger cast couples during season 1, but fans quickly saw major problems in their romance the following season. While Kristen admitted to having sex with former costar Jax Taylor while they were dating, Tom also revealed that he kissed Ariana during an investigation by Stassi Schroeder – who is also Jax’s ex.

“Three years ago, me and Ariana made out in a swimming pool at the f–king Golden Nugget. Yes, that did happen,” he told the #OOTD queen during the season 2 premiere.

Kristen and Tom split later that season.

Tom reminisced on his kiss with Ariana during the season 2 reunion before admitting he was “so much happier” with her than he was with Kristen.

“I met up with [Ariana], like, the sun was coming up, so we just ran out to the pool … It was after, like, a whole night of drinking. We just kind of kissed,” he said.

The TomTom co-owner announced his relationship with Ariana at the same time and they dated for nearly a decade. They came through major adversity during their romance together, including cheating allegations and differing views.

However, fans believed Tom and the Something About Her co-owner to be endgame material after they purchased a chic $2.2 million San Fernando Valley-based farmhouse in 2019. The former couple were even neighbors with costars Jax and Brittany Cartwright and Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s former home.

That being said, Life & Style confirmed Tom and Ariana ended their relationship on March 3, 2023, after he cheated on her with castmate Raquel.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” Tom wrote via Instagram on March 7, three days after he broke his silence without addressing Ariana. “No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us”

The Fancy AF Cocktails co-authors continued living in their home together after their explosive split, a situation that a source claimed was a “nightmare” for Ariana.

“Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million home in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship, and now it’s all gone to hell. Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare,” the insider exclusively told Life & Style in May 2023.

The source continued, “Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms. The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her.”

Keep scrolling to get details on Tom’s full dating history including flings, affairs and heartbreak.