Moving on? Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval has been intertwined in drama after he cheated on his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with her friend and costar Raquel Leviss. Now, the restauranter is rumored to have a new girlfriend who doesn’t live in sunny California. Fans have spotted the reality star with a blonde mystery woman who has been identified as Karlee Hale. Keep reading to learn more about Karlee and her rumored budding romance with Tom.

Who Is Karlee Hale?

Karlee is an influencer based in Austin, Texas. A TikTok user found an Instagram reel that she is tagged in, which led to her private Instagram account.

According to Karlee’s bio, she practices holistic health and is a “Lifestyle Mommy to Mia.”

Is Karlee Hale Dating Tom Sandoval?

Neither Tom nor Karlee have publicly addressed their relationship status.

However, the TomTom co-owner’s rep told TMZ that he is just friends with the influencer on May 23, one day after The Sun revealed Karlee’s name.

SplashNews.com

The statement came nearly one week after photos of Tom and Karlee, who was then deemed “mystery girl”, circulated the internet while they were out at dinner.

“Tom Sandoval was spotted on a date last night. She brought her dog, so you know it’s real. #PumpRules,” a Twitter user wrote alongside snapshots of the pair.

A second TikTok user posted different snapshots of Karlee and Tom shopping on May 20, before the Texas resident’s identity was revealed.

“So, here’s Tom and here’s mystery blonde,” the internet user said while pointing at the pair in the pictures. “I know her name and Instagram but I would never share that publicly. I think that’s an invasion of someone’s privacy – she’s not in the public eye and they’re shopping together at Reformation.”

Fans slammed Tom for allegedly entering a new relationship two months after his seven-month-long affair with Raquel went public.

“I can’t believe he thinks hooking up with someone new is a good idea,” a fan wrote in the comments section, while a second person claimed their brother saw Tom and Karlee working out at an Equinox in Austin, Texas.

Did Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Date After His Split From Ariana Madix?

Although Tom cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana with Raquel, the pair weren’t really dating. In fact, Tom’s rep exclusively told Life & Style on March 30 that he and Raquel were “friends” and “not putting a label on things.”