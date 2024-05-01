Taylor Swift had a hilarious reaction to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s onstage antics during Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies charity gala in Las Vegas, according to a lip reader.

“That again. I can’t do it,” Taylor, 34, seemingly said as Travis, 34, shouted his infamous line, “Viva Las Vegas,” to the crowd. Deaf influencer Jackie Gonzalez shared the clip to social media with the caption, “This is my roman empire.”

While Jackie added the disclaimer, “Lip reading is not a reliable form of communication, all statements are alleged,” her followers seemed to agree with her assertion.

“Honestly after being attracted to pretentious art bros her whole life, she deserves someone secure enough to be a little cringe. We all do,” one fan wrote with a crying laughing emoji. “If he doesnt make you cringe its not true love,” another added.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

Another follower chimed in writing, “Corny cringy boyfriends are the ones that make the best husbands.”

Tons of social media footage has been circulating of the couple since the April 27 event, including a photo of the Kansas City Chiefs star placing his hand on his girlfriend’s butt, which sent Swifties into a frenzy.

“TRAVIS HAND PLACEMENT,” one fan wrote via X. “Y’ALL I REPEAT TRAVIS HAND PLACEMENTTT.”

According to an eyewitness, the couple were packing on the PDA throughout the night. Taylor and Travis “walked in holding hands and were affectionate all night,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight, adding, there was “lots of kissing and just overall happiness between [them].”

“The support is there for one another,” the eyewitness added. “The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love.”

The NFL champion even gave his girlfriend a special shoutout on stage while auctioning off Eras tour tickets, which later sold for a whopping $80,000.

“I was just talking to my significant other and, uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket,” Travis told the crowd. “Has anyone ever heard of the Eras tour?”

The “So High School” singer and the tight end made their relationship public in September 2023, when Taylor attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game after Travis called her out on her podcast, “New Heights”.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis explained in July 2023 after attending her Eras tour stop in Kansas city.

Taylor later called the sweet shoutout “metal as hell,” telling TIME during her Person of the Year interview that they had been an item for “a significant amount of time” before that September game against the Chicago Bears.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she joked.