Supporting her man! Taylor Swift was spotted cheering on rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

Taylor, 33, was spotted in the box as the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium’s GEHA Field in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, September 24. The pop star stood beside Travis’s mom, Donna Kelce, as they clapped and shouted. Taylor’s presence at the game seemingly confirmed that she and Travis, 33, are an item.

A rep for Taylor did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Rumors began in early September that the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker and the NFL star were “hanging out” after he attempted to give her his number at one of her Eras tour concerts in July. Travis revealed on the July 26 episode of his “New Heights Show” podcast alongside brother Jason Kelce that he wanted to give Taylor a bracelet with his phone number on it, but she didn’t stop to talk to any fans after her performance.

“I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he joked.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Though his bracelet plan didn’t work out, it seems he might have won Taylor over anyway. A source told Page Six on September 12 that she had met up with Travis in New York City a few weeks earlier. Another source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that the two were not officially dating, but they were spending time together.

Taylor has not publicly addressed the dating rumors, but she did fuel speculation when she sported an opal necklace — Travis’ birthstone — while out in New York on September 8.

Likewise, Travis has not directly confirmed that he and Taylor are dating. However, he did make a sly comment about her while confirming that they had been in contact on the September 21 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Travis also commented on “how much traction” the dating rumors have gotten, especially since his brother fueled speculation twice. The first time happened during a postgame interview after the Philadelphia Eagles played against the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, where Jason said he didn’t “really know” what was happening in Travis’ love life, but he knew his brother was “having fun.” The following week, Jason said on the WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia that he thought the rumors were “100 percent true.”

“And I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening,” Jason added.

Addressing Jason’s comments, Travis told Pat, “No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides — [saying] he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that. [Jason is] having a whole lot of fun. … Stop asking my brother!”