Kansas City Chiefs star safety Travis Kelce seems to have it all: two Super Bowl Rings, movie star looks and fat bank account, but the one thing he doesn’t have is a girlfriend. Despite being one of the most eligible bachelors in the NFL, he has a rather brief dating history.

Travis tried his luck at getting something going with singer Taylor Swift while attending one of her Eras tour concerts but got shot down. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there,” Travis revealed during a July 2023 episode of the podcast “New Heights Show” with brother Jason Kelce. “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

He added, “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”