Travis Kelce broke his silence on the rumors he’s dating Taylor Swift with a flirty message, seemingly confirming that the two are in contact with one another.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Travis, 33, said while ​appearing on the Thursday, September 21, episode of the “The Pat McAfee Show.”

He added, “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Travis further reflected on the situation by stating “it’s hilarious how much traction” the rumors have gotten that he’s dating Taylor, 33. “Right now, it’s like a game in school called telephone,” he joked, noting that his brother, Jason Kelce, helped fuel the speculation.

“No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides — [saying] he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that,” the Kansas City Chiefs player said about Jason, 35, adding that his brother is “having a whole lot of fun” with the rumors.

Travis added that his brother is “absolutely ridiculous” and urged fans to “stop asking my brother!”

After the Ohio native admitted he doesn’t mind the speculation about his love life, he acknowledged that he’s guilty of stirring the pot. “I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court,” he said.

Travis made it clear he was interested in the “Cruel Summer” singer when he revealed he was sad he wasn’t able to give her his phone number when he saw her Eras tour concert in July.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the athlete explained during the July 26 episode of his “New Heights Show” podcast, which he cohosts with Jason. “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

In August, Travis continued to fuel speculation when he implied they might have met. During his podcast, Jason asked his brother what Taylor would think about his mustache. “We’re not gonna bring up Taylor Swift,” he responded. “But something tells me she’s gonna like it.”

Getty Images (2)

Rumors started to swirl that Travis and Taylor were seeing each other when a source told Page Six that they have been “quietly hanging out” on September 12. The insider added that the pair saw each other just weeks earlier when they were both in New York City. Meanwhile, another source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the pair are not officially dating.

The speculation heated up when Jason was asked about the rumors during the Wednesday, September 20, episode of Philadelphia’s WIP Morning Show.

“It is hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what is happening in Travis’ love life. I try to, like, keep his business [as] his business and straight out of that world,” the Philadelphia Eagles player said. “Having said that. … I think it is 100 percent true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”