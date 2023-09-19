She’s done it again! Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking the internet, having seemingly done so with every major announcement in the last decade. Nothing gets Swifties quite as riled up as when the “Bad Blood” singer announces a rerelease of one of her studio albums, and that includes the songs “From the Vault.”

What Are Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Vault Songs?

Taylor announced her latest rerecording, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), during her final U.S. tour stop in Los Angeles on August 9.

“The last time that I was so pleasantly surprised by some stuff that you guys did was when I announced that I was going to be rerecording. That was something that I expected to be just a me thing, just a personal thing. Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music,” she said while on stage at SoFi Stadium. “The way to do it was to rerecord my albums, and the way that you have embraced … that you have celebrated, that you really decided that it was your fight too, and that you were 100 percent behind me … I will never stop thanking you for that.”

She went on to make her big announcement with the new cover flashing on the jumbotron screens, saying, “There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you.”

Taylor later took to social media to share the news with the world. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE rerecord I’ve ever done because the 5 From the Vault tracks are so insane,” she captioned her post. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

While Taylor’s fifth studio album is set to be rereleased October 27, the “Blank Space” artist dropped the first major hint at the “vault” tracklist on September 19.

“You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain,” she captioned a video of a vault opening with birds swarming and the letters “L-U-S-T” escaping.

“IT IS HAPPENING PEOPLE #1989TaylorsVersion,” one fan wrote via Twitter shortly after her announcement. “TAYLOR HAS OPENED THE VAULT,” another exclaimed.

What Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Vault Songs?

Taylor rereleased Speak Now in July 2023 with six previously unreleased “From the Vault” tracks. “Electric Touch” which featured Fall Out Boy, “When Emma Falls in Love,” “I Can See You,” “Castles Crumbling” featuring Hayley William, “Foolish One” and “Timeless” were all instant hits.

What Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ Vault Songs?

Red was perhaps the Pennsylvania native’s most anticipated rerecording, as “All Too Well” is one of her biggest hits of all time. Like Speak Now, Red – which was released in November 2021 – included six never-before-heard hits, plus a 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

“Nothing New,” which featured Phoebe Bridgers, “Run” with Ed Sheeran, “The Very First Night,” “Forever Winter,” “Message in a Bottle” and “I Bet You Think About Me” featuring Chris Stapleton, were released with the rest of the 2012 tracks.

In addition, hits “Better Man” and “Babe” were written by Taylor but previously recorded by Little Big Town and Sugarland, respectively.

What Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ Vault Songs?

Fearless was the first of Taylor’s rerecordings and was released on April 9, 2021. It was the first time Swifties got a glimpse of some of the songs left on the cutting room floor in the past decade.

“You All Over Me,” “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” “Don’t You,” “That’s When,” “We Were Happy” and “Bye Bye Baby” took fans back to 2008, to a simpler time.