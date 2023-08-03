Taylor Swift left a number of major U.S. cities off her original ‘Eras Tour‘ U.S. stop list when she announced her original stadium dates, but she has thrilled fans by revealing she’s added a surprise second leg.

Is There a Second U.S. Leg of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’?

Yes! The “Cruel Summer” singer announced via her social media on August 3, “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era. Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

When Are the New Dates for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’?

Fans are going to have to wait until the fall of 2024 to see Taylor in concert. The Grammy winner be performing three shows at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium between October 18 through the 20, then moving on to three back-to-back dates at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome from October 25 through the 27. Taylor’s last U.S. stop will be at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, where she will play three shows between November 1 and November 3, before heading north of the border for a whopping six shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre between November 14 and November 23, 2024. Those will be Taylor’s only tour stops in Canada.

SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

What Can Taylor Swift Fans Expect on the Second Leg of Her U.S. Tour?

Taylor has thrilled fans with her nearly four-hour set including 44 songs. She has played “secret songs” at each of her tour stops that weren’t on the initial itinerary of tunes. The fashionista has also done several gorgeous costume changeups throughout the tour, including new ball gowns, miniskirt sets and more that have reflected each of her “eras.” It’s unclear if she’ll be getting a new wardrobe or set list when she heads out on the second leg.

When Did Taylor Announce Her ‘Eras Tour’?

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” the “Lavender Haze” songstress announced via social media on November 1, 2022. She added, “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

When Did Taylor Start Her ‘Eras Tour’?

The sold-out tour kicked off on March 18, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. After playing in various football stadiums across the U.S. including stops in Las Vegas, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and more, her initial ‘Eras Tour’ U.S. leg will end on August 9, 2023, in Los Angeles, playing six shows at SoFi Stadium starting on August 3, taking only one day off to rest her voice.

Where Else Is Taylor Performing Her ‘Eras Tour’?

The “Wildest Dream” singer brings her show to Mexico City for four dates in late August before heading to South America in November, where she will play three concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina followed by another three shows in both Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil.

Taylor starts 2024 tour out by heading to Tokyo, Japan, in February then doing an Australian leg later than month before hitting Singapore for six concerts in March. After that, the superstar begins her European ​’Eras ​Tour’ on May 9, 2024, in Paris, France, before wrapping things up with a three-night stand at London’s Wembley Stadium in mid-August.