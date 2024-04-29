Joe Alwyn is “doing well” and “focused on work” one year after his split from Taylor Swift, according to a new report. Amid Taylor’s highly-publicized relationship with Travis Kelce, Joe is also “dating and happy,” a source told People.

“He is a great guy and not into drama in any way,” the insider added. “[He has] moved on and certainly doesn’t talk poorly about [Taylor]. He was in love with her and it just didn’t work out.”

In April 2023, news broke that Taylor, 34, and Joe, 33, had broken up after more than six years together. While the actor has kept a low profile since the split, Taylor has been in the spotlight more than ever due to her Eras tour and romance with Travis, 34.

The pop star released the song “You’re Losing Me” in May 2023, which seemed to reveal her feelings about the breakup from Joe. The track featured lyrics like, “Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?” and, “I wouldn’t marry me either, a pathological people pleaser, who only wanted you to see her.” Taylor’s collaborator Jack Antonoff revealed that the song was actually written in December 2021, more than a year before the “Fortnight” singer and Joe called it quits.

Taylor released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Fans initially expected the record to be filled with tracks about Joe, but the majority of the songs are actually speculated to be about Matty Healy. Taylor briefly dated The 1975 frontman in May 2023 after previously having a fling with him in 2014.

Joe and Taylor’s relationship began in 2016, although they were able to keep the news under wraps until May 2017. The exes were extremely private about their relationship, which Taylor hinted that she regrets when looking back.

In a December 2023 interview, she told Time magazine, “Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years … I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”

She also opened up about why she doesn’t hesitate to attend Travis’ football games, despite all of the attention on her when she is in the crowd. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to watch him do what he loves,” she shared. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”