Lisa Vanderpump Talks Dorit Kemsley Plastic Surgery Rumors

In honor of the filming kickoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season ​14, Lisa Vanderpump is throwing shade at former costar Dorit Kemsley. The queen of Bravo chimed in on Dorit’s plastic surgery speculation on the Tuesday, May 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and joked that she got a “head transplant.”

Lisa, 63, was on a roll in the Clubhouse alongside host Andy ​Cohen, fellow celebrity guest chef Gordon Ramsay and Tom Sandoval’s former assistant, Ann Maddox, who was the episode’s bartender. During a game of “Do! You! Regret It!?’ Andy, 55, asked Lisa if she regretted cutting Dorit’s head off of a Beverly Hills Lifestyle ​magazine in 2018.

“No, but she actually had a head transplant because her face doesn’t look anything like it did when she started,” the Vanderpump Rules boss quipped back. “So I thought, ‘I’ll cut it. I don’t know what this head is going to look like.’”

Jaw on the floor? Yeah, so was Andy’s, and Gordon, 57, was too stunned to speak.

“I think Gordon makes you shadier than you already are,” the Bravo patriarch replied.

Dorit, 47, has had quite the transformation since she became a Beverly Hills Housewife during season 7 in 2016. The well-traveled fashionista has stayed on top of beauty trends over the years, but fans often claim that she’s turned to plastic surgery for her glow-up.

In 2020, Dorit flashed a new smile after she got veneers ​following years of grinding her teeth.

“Thank you @drsamsaleh and the team @drsamsaleh_aesthetics for making me feel so comfortable every step of the way and for giving me back my smile that I’ve missed for a while,” the reality star captioned her July 2020 Instagram post.

The Beverly Beach founder addressed plastic surgery rumors in 2021 and admitted that she previously went under the knife for a boob job.

“It drives me crazy when people say I’ve had plastic surgery on my face. I’ve done filler and Botox, and I work with masterful makeup artists who can transform your face,” Dorit said via Instagram Stories at the time.

Although the fashion designer has denied undergoing plastic surgery for reconstruction of her face, some of her RHOBH costars seemingly believe otherwise. During season 13, Dorit said she “did not expect” to hear that former costar Crystal Kung Minkoff has “perfect nipples.”

“Dorit, how would you know what a perfect nipple looks like?” Crystal, 41, said in a confessional. “You haven’t seen a real body part in 10 years.”

Shortly after the November 2023 episode aired, the Real Coco cofounder stood by her statement during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I loved it. I think it’s hysterical,” the ​RHOBH alum told the outlet. “Dorit’s the one person who’s always saying, ‘Come on Crystal, I know you’re shady. Go for it.’ I don’t think she wanted it at her expense.”