Who Is Amanda de Cadenet? Meet the RHOBH Season 14 Star

Fans ​were left wondering who would be a part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 after shocking firings and up-in-the-air returns. Thankfully, beloved actress Jamie Lee Curtis accidentally spilled the beans that her friend Amanda de Cadenet is one of the new faces viewers will see in the upcoming season. While filming is in progress, ​Bravo fans are curious to know more about Amanda. Thankfully, we have you covered and have all the information about the London native ahead of her big Bravo debut!

Is Amanda de Cadenet a Cast Member on ‘RHOBH’?

While Bravo has yet to officially announce the main cast and friends for season 14, reports claimed that Amanda joined as a “friend of” and Jamie confirmed the news.

“Excited my friend @amandadecadenet is a new FRIEND of @kylerichards18 and the gang on #rhobh,” the Halloween actress captioned a May 12, 2024, Instagram post alongside a screenshot of a post by @queensofbravo. “Amanda will bring her cool rebel/rock/wife, feminism and advocacy for women to that group. Can’t wait to watch and maybe I’ll be back with her for another CHIC CHECK IN for @my_hand_in_yours @childrensla.”

While the returning RHOBH stars didn’t respond to the post, actress Melanie Griffith wrote in the comments section, “Omg!! This is fantastic!!”

In April, In Touch reported that Melanie was ‘close to clinching a deal’ to join RHOBH for season 14.

“Melanie’s been thinking about it for a while, and the money’s too good to turn down. Bosses have been trying to lure her for years, but she was too nervous,” a source told the outlet at the time. “However, in recent months, she’s gotten to know Kyle [Richards] well, and Kyle’s been so nice and that’s helped to change her mind.”

That said, neither Melanie nor Bravo have commented on the reports. Also, the Working Girl star wasn’t spotted at RHOBH star Sutton Stracke’s party, which was one of the first group filming events.

Amanda, however, partied up with her new costars.

What Is RHOBH’s Amanda de Cadenet’s Job?

Amanda has always been a working force in the entertainment industry. The Los Angeles resident kickstarted her hosting career at 15 years old for an entertainment show titled The Word. Amanda’s five-year gig ended in 1995 and she went on to cohost The Big Breakfast.

The public figure relocated from England to Los Angeles in the 1990s where she dipped her toe in film and starred in Four Rooms, Fall (1997) and Brokedown Palace (1999).

Amanda went back into hosting and interviewing celebrities all while skyrocketing her photography skills.

“Amanda is also the Founder of Girlgaze, a platform that connects a network of female-identifying and non-binary creatives with companies who want to hire diverse creative teams. She was named one of the ‘Most Creative People in Business in 2020’ by Fast Company,” her website bio reads. “Amanda frequently collaborates with the likes of #MeTooMvmt around initiatives focused on ending sexual violence towards women.”

Is Amanda de Cadenet Married?

The creative has a type: Rockstars!

Amanda married her first husband, John Taylor, in 1991. John was the guitarist of Duran Duran and their relationship raised eyebrows as Amanda was 19 when they tied the knot. John is 12 years her senior. The pair’s raging romance came to an end in 1997 after six years of marriage.

Nearly one decade later, Amanda walked down the aisle again to say “I Do” to husband Nick Valensi, the lead guitarist of The Strokes.

Does Amanda de Cadenet Have Kids?

Amanda and John welcomed daughter Atlanta Noo de Cadenet Taylor during the first year of their marriage.

In 2007, Amanda and Nick became parents to twins Ella and Silvan.