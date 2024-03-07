The Beverly Hills Housewives shop on Rodeo Drive and hold diamonds in their opening credits. Obviously, the women are living the good life with steady cash flow! The Bravo cast lives in one of the most plush cities and chatter of each other’s net worths and income are often topics of conversation.
The RHOBH OG has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kyle starred in the Halloween franchise at a young age and reportedly earns a whopping $270,000 per season of RHOBH.
Erika Jayne
Erika is worth an estimated $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The “Pretty Mess” singer’s finances took a tumble after her ex-husband Tom Girardi was found guilty of wire fraud.
That being said, the sassy Bravolebrity has earned money from her music and television career, as well as her 2020 Broadway role in Chicago.
Dorit Kemsley
The well-traveled Housewife has an impressive net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Dorit earned a lavish income by founding multiple apparel brands, like her swimwear line Beverly Beach. According to Editor Choice, Dorit has made $100,000 per season of RHOBH since joining in 2016.
Sutton’s finances were a hot topic during season 13 when she was transparent about the spousal support she receives from her ex-husband, Christian Stracke.
After getting a divorce in 2016, Sutton receives $300,000 per month “after taxes,” she revealed on Watch What Happens Live in November 2023.
Garcelle has always had a face and personality for television! Before joining RHOBH during season 10, she held multiple acting credits to her name from TV shows and films including Coming to America, The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue.
Garcelle has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
The TV personality and her brother, Jeffrey, cofounded Real Coco in 2012 and the brand is worth a boatload of money.
“I’ve built a company worth over $100 million right now,” she told Dorit during the season 13 reunion.
Annemarie Wiley
Annemarie, who joined the cast during season 13, has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to multiple reports. Not only does she work as a registered nurse anesthetist, but her husband, Marcellus Wiley, played in the NFL between 1997 and 2006.