Crystal Kung Minkoff is more than a Beverly Hills Housewife! The California native may have married into wealth after tying the knot with Disney director Rob Minkoff, but she also runs a beverage brand alongside her family. Although she’s the least flashy with her money in comparison to her costars, Crystal lives large with her hefty net worth.

What Is ‘RHOBH’ Star Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Net Worth?

The reality star and her husband have an estimated joint net worth of $30 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rob has directed award-winning films like The Lion King, Stuart Little and the 2003 version of The Haunted Mansion, which is a film that holds a soft spot for the couple.

“Happy Halloween!!!! Make sure to catch @robminkoff’s The Haunted Mansion streaming on @disneyplus !! Fun fact: I met Rob for the very first time at his Haunted Mansion offices while he was in production directing the film!” she wrote via Instagram on October 31, 2023.

How Does ‘RHOBH’ Star Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Make Money?

When Crystal joined the cast during season 11 in 2021, she left her new costars speechless when she admitted to an NSFW job she had as a teenager.

“I worked at an escort agency. However, I wasn’t an escort, – I was the operator” she told her castmates while playing the game Two Truths and a Lie. “I was ​18 years old, right before college.”

“I only worked there for a summer, but I grew up pretty quickly that summer,” Crystal later said during a confessional.

These days, the reality star runs Real Coco, a coconut water company she cofounded with her brother, Jeffrey, in 2012.

“I’m always on the go and making sure that I get all of my nutrients isn’t always easy. That’s why I drink Real Coco organic coconut water,” she told E! News in February 2023. “It has a ton of natural electrolytes and vitamin C, which has a slew of antioxidant properties. This can help keep your skin firm and youthful-looking.”

What Is Crystal Kung Minkoff’s ‘RHOBH’ Salary?

It’s unclear how much money the businesswoman earns per season. That being said, Crystal’s RHOBH costar Garcelle Beauvais reportedly earns $10,000 per episode. Garcelle joined the franchise one season before Crystal, so her earnings may be in the same range.

In January 2023, Instagram account @realhousewivesofbhills reported that Crystal and Dorit Kemsley earned $100,000 per season while Kyle Richards and Erika ​Jayne racked in $500,000 each. However, the Halloween Kills actress implied that the numbers were not factual.

“Where do they come up with this?” Kyle wrote in the comments section and included a rolling eyes emoji.