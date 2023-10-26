Who Is RHOBH's Sutton Stracke's Ex-Husband? Meet Christian

Sutton Stracke joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during season 10 as a single woman who was ready to experience endless amounts of onscreen girl time. The Southern Belle moved to the Sunshine State after going through her divorce with ex-husband, Christian Stracke. The fashion designer didn’t make the failed marriage her storyline during her first seasons on the show, but eventually opened up about her past three seasons later.

Who Is Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband?

Sutton and Christian had a long history together as they were childhood friends before embarking on a romantic relationship.

What Is Christian Stracke’s Job?

Christian worked his way up the corporate ladder and landed his current job at PIMCO in 2008, according to the investment bank’s website. He is currently the managing director at the company.

What Is Christian Stracke’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Christian has an estimated net worth between $30 million ​and $50 million, according to ​multiple reports.

When Did Sutton and Christian Stracke Get Married?

The former couple tied the knot at the Central Presbyterian Church in New York in 2000. During their marriage, they welcomed kids Porter, Philip and James Stracke.

Although Sutton and Christian seemed like they were lifelong partners considering their lengthy history, they ended their marriage in 2016.

Why Did Sutton and Christian Stracke Get a Divorce?

The reality star gave rare details about the downfall of her marriage during the RHOBH season 13 premiere, claiming that Christian lost respect for her over time.

“When my ex-husband and I got married, we were on equal footing,” she said during a confessional, explaining that she was unemployed after she got pregnant with their eldest child. “My power diminished – this became here’s your allowance. I realized, ‘Wow, I allowed that to happen.’ I will never allow that to happen again.”

That being said, Sutton reflected on the moment she found out Christian filed for divorce with her costars during season 11, but the scene didn’t make the final cut.

“My ex-husband filed for divorce on my birthday,” she revealed in a deleted scene posted by Bravo fan account Queens of Bravo. “I had a birthday party – a dinner and he came, and I had no idea he had filed. And then the next day he called me. He was flying to Florida and said, ‘You need to get an attorney.’”

Sutton went on to note that he had previously moved out of their home before filing for divorce, but she didn’t think they were “separated forever.”

Christian pays the Bravolebrity $300,000 a month in spousal support, according to Bravo Bone Collector.

“Spousal support – they come with an anchor,” Sutton said of her large lump sum during the RHOBH season 13 premiere. “I’m not going to give that up … but I don’t want the anchor. I don’t want it. I want complete freedom.”

Though she wants to be completely free of her ex-husband’s power, Sutton still collects her spousal support because she feels she “earned” the money by working by his side years before their split.