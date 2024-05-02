Matty Healy is dating Gabbriette Bechtel and is reportedly not too thrilled about the renewed interest in his past romance with Taylor Swift following the release of her album The Tortured Poets Department.

“Matty’s uncomfortable with the renewed attention on his relationship [with Taylor], especially because he’s [with someone] new,” a source told Us Weekly in a report published on Thursday, May 2.

The 1975 musician is speculated to have inspired several songs on TTPD, including gut-wrenching breakup tracks like “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “Down Bad.” Matty, 35, dated Taylor, 34, briefly in May and June 2023 following her breakup from Joe Alwyn. The artists also had a brief fling in 2014, which Taylor seemingly referenced on songs like “Fresh Out the Slammer” and “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus.”

The “Fortnight” singer released TTPD on April 19 and Matty broke his silence on the album five days later. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it,” he said. “I’m sure it’s good.”

Meanwhile, Matty started dating Gabbriette, 26, in September 2023. The pair have kept their romance fairly lowkey.

Taylor’s lyrics reveal that she was incredibly heartbroken after Matty ended things – she hinted that he “ghosted” her on “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” – but it didn’t take long for her to move on with Travis Kelce. The two connected after Travis, 34, attended the Eras tour in July 2023 and subsequently gave the Grammy winner a shout-out on his podcast. They’ve been dating ever since.

The NFL star even seemingly inspired two songs on TTPD, “The Alchemy” and “So High School.” On the latter track, Taylor sings, “Brand new, full throttle, you know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” and, “I feel so high school every time I look at you, but look at you.”

The A-list couple is rumored to be attending the F1 Grand Prix in Miami, Florida, on May 5 before Taylor gets back to work. The Eras tour resumes in Paris, France, on May 9 for its summer European leg.

The pop star is currently in the midst of a two-month hiatus, during which she’s spent a lot of time with Travis. The pair was in Las Vegas on the weekend of April 27 for pal Patrick Mahomes’ charity gala. The previous weekend, they spent time in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, and their time off also included a night at Coachella on April 13, where they packed on the PDA in the crowd.