Matty Healy has spoken out after Taylor Swift seemingly wrote about their romance in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The 1975 frontman, 35, was asked how he would rank his “Taylor diss track” compared to the 30 other songs on the album. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it,” he said about the album in a video obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, April 24. “I’m sure it’s good.”

While it’s not clear which song the reporter was asking about, he was likely referring to “But Daddy I Love Him.” In the track, Taylor, 34, defends a romance that was met with intense scrutiny from the public. The “Enchanted” singer hasn’t publicly revealed who the song was about, though many fans speculated that the track was inspired by Matty due to his controversial reputation.

However, “But Daddy I Love Him” isn’t the only song on TTPD that fans think was written about Matty. Swifties have pointed out that “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” may be about the “Chocolate” singer because Taylor discusses the implications of dating someone that has been dubbed as “bad news.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Another song that is likely about Matty is “Imgonnagetyouback,” which references many lines from The 1975’s song “fallingforyou” as Taylor considers if she wants to rekindle a romance or seek revenge with a past lover.

Many fans were surprised that Matty heavily inspired the album, as it was originally speculated that TTPD would break down the end of Taylor’s romance with Joe Alwyn. After Taylor and Joe, 33, split in April 2023 after six years of dating, she soon sparked romance rumors with Matty. The “Somebody Else” singer showed his support for Taylor by attending several of her Eras tour shows, though their relationship seemingly fizzled out when they reportedly called it quits in June 2023.

While Taylor admits to being heartbroken in the album, she seems to be in a much better place since writing the songs. Not only has she found love with boyfriend Travis Kelce, but she assured fans that she’s moved on from her past romances in an Instagram post on April 19.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

“This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted,” the “Cruel Summer” singer wrote about the album in an Instagram post. “This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.”