Hold on tight, Bachelor Nation, because season 21 of The Bachelorette is around the corner! Viewers will follow Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old from Miami, as she searches for love in a historic season. She is not only a fan favorite from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, but she is the first Asian-American to lead the franchise. Naturally, fans are wanting to know about the cast, the season’s premiere date, its trailer, and more.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21 Cast

A handful of the potential men that will appear on Jenn’s season of The Bachelor have already been revealed. They include: Aaron, 29, Austin, 28, Brendan, 29, Brett, 28, Brian, 32, Corbin, 25, Dakota, 27, Devin, 27, Dylan, 24, Grant, 30, Hakeem, 29, Hassan, 28, Jahaan, 28, Jeremy, 29, John, 25, Jonathan H., 24, Jonathan J., 27, Kevin, 35, Marcus, 31, Marvin, 28, Matt, 27, Moze, 25, Ricky, 28, Sam M., 26, Sam N., 25, Spencer, 30, Thomas, 31, and Tomas, 26.

Bachelor Nation fans quickly found out that Aaron is the brother of Bachelor in Paradise favorite Noah Erb, who is engaged to Abigail Heringer. Aside from Aaron, however, it appears that most of Jenn’s potential men are newcomers to the franchise.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21 Premiere Date

Bachelor Nation was thrilled to learn that Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette will premiere on July 8, 2024, on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21 Trailer

Though an official trailer for season 21 of The Bachelorette hasn’t dropped as of publication, Jenn gave some insight into what fans can expect and who she’s looking for in the sea of options.

“I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality,” Jenn told host Jesse Palmer as she was announced as the new leading lady. “I’m all about having fun, having cheeky banter and I want someone who’s going to be able to take it as much as they can dish it and we spend the whole night literally making fun of each other. That will be the most ideal night ever.”

What Jenn Tran Has Said About Being the Bachelorette

Jenn has not kept her excitement under the radar about being the next Bachelorette, especially given the historic nature of her season. Speaking to Jesse about her identity as an Asian-American woman leading the show, Jenn said, “It’s honestly incredible and I feel so, so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise.”

She continued, “Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV. I feel like it was really sparse. Anytime Asians were in the media it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype and I always felt boxed in by that because I was like, I don’t see myself on screen. I don’t see myself as a main character.”

But, if Jenn proved anything while on The Bachelor, she is ready to step into the spotlight.

“I am going to lead my own love story. I am going to be the main character in my story. I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring and how many lives that may change,” she said.