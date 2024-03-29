Jenn Tran is officially the franchise’s first Asian-American Bachelorette lead, but that’s not the only thing she’s shaking up this season! While the lead usually meets her possible contenders at the infamous Bachelor Mansion, Jenn will be taking Bachelor Nation all over the world right after night one.

Where Is Jenn’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Filming?

Jenn will be meeting her contestants for the first time at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California.

“Surrounded by sweeping vistas, Hummingbird Nest’s extensive property boasts a grand Spanish Villa, shaded olive groves, sparkling fountains, sprawling lawns and private vineyards,” the resort’s website proudly boasts. “Your private oasis, tucked away just north of L.A.”

The Miami native was excited about the new location as it was especially fitting for the breakthrough season.

“I think what I’ve been trying to tell myself [is I’m the] first Asian Bachelorette, first PA student, we’re really breaking the mold this season,” Jenn told Entertainment Tonight on March 29. “I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold… I’m gonna bless it with some really good vibes.”

Previous contestants have slammed the infamous Bachelor Mansion, calling it a “facade” in the past.

“It’s a garbage mansion,” Bachelor season 22 alum Bekah Martinez said during a January 2019 episode of her podcast, “Chatty Broads with Bekah and Jess.” “The pool had not been cleaned in months, it was really gross. I was still swimming in it, but it was not very clean. The dishwasher was broken, all the laundry stuff was broken. You’re sleeping on these really rickety bunk beds. A couple girls fell off in the middle of the night … I think we’re all just grown adults who aren’t used to sleeping in twin beds.”

Where Are Jenn’s Men Slated to Travel Too?

However, the contestants shouldn’t get too comfortable at the luxe resort as, after night one, Jenn and her remaining men will immediately be leaving the United States and traveling to exotic locations in Australia, New Zealand and more.

“I’m so excited,” the P.A. student told ET of the itinerary planned for her season. “As a Sagittarius, we love to travel, we love to be independent, we love to do crazy things. I don’t know where we’re going yet, but I can’t wait to find out.”

When Does Jenn’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere?

Season 21 of The Bachelorette will reportedly start airing in July.