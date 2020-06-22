Katie & Chris Bukowski — 2.25

Despite a beautiful engagement during the finale, Katie Morton confessed that she was “exhausted” and her “tank was empty” because of her relationship with Chris Bukowski during the aftershow on September 17. However, the couple agreed to work on their romance because they thought it was worth saving. Katie left that sit down wearing her gorgeous engagement ring from the reality stud. These two fizzled out three months after he got down on one knee. They officially announced their breakup on December 10.