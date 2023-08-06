A Bachelor Nation couple’s rose has wilted. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have split and ended their engagement after dating for nearly four years, the couple announced on Sunday, August 6.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” Kaitlyn, 38, and Jason, 34, wrote in a joint statement via Instagram. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

They added that their dogs Ramen and Pinot “will continue to be cared for together as brothers.” The pair explained, “While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other,” the pair wrote. “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Jason and Kaitlyn wrapped up the message by noting they’re “beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years.”

“Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other,” they concluded. “We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”

Kaitlyn and Jason’s breakup comes just one week after they sparked breakup speculation among fans, with many pointing out that the Bachelor alum hadn’t been wearing her engagement ring throughout several Instagram posts. Not only that, but she and Jason also vacationed without each other in early July and hadn’t shared pictures of one another to their respective social media accounts for several weeks.

“If you broke up with Jason, at least tell us,” one person commented under one of Kaitlyn’s Instagram posts that month, adding, “We all love you and Jason and have been invested in this since the beginning. Why keep playing y’all [are] together if not?”

Fans also demanded that Jason break his silence. In response to one of his respective Instagram posts which featured him and his mother, several social media users urged the Bachelorette alum to speak out about his relationship status with Kaitlyn.

Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

“It’s time to say something about the relationship with @kaitlynbristowe,” one fan commented, adding, “After all, you are both public figures and the questions won’t stop.”

Kaitlyn ultimately didn’t appreciate the overwhelming amount of fan comments. Upon noticing the influx of questions about her and Jason, the “Off the Vine” podcast host posted — then quickly deleted — a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, seemingly hinting at a difficult experience that she was still processing.

“I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself,” Kaitlyn wrote on August 1. “Have a f—king heart. You’re scaring me with your comments and demands. I’m almost worried about YOU.”

The former ABC personality followed up on her statement by sharing two screenshots from her 2020 single, “If I’m Being Honest” to Instagram. The lyrics she posted insinuated that there was more to her “story.”

“Just ‘cause I’m an open book, don’t mean you get the whole story,” Kaitlyn sings in one verse. “And if I’m being honest / I’m not always tough as I seem / And I can have my moments / But words can get the best of me / And the words that I say to myself / Are the ones that hit me the hardest.”

Jason and Kaitlyn, who starred in different seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, first met in early 2019 after he made an appearance on her podcast. Shortly afterward, they began dating two months after Kaitlyn split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth. In May 2021, Kaitlyn and Jason announced their engagement. Less than a year later, Kaitlyn exclusively updated Life & Style with how the wedding planning was going at the time, noting that she wanted to have a more intimate ceremony.

“We have talked about, like, why don’t we just have a small wedding because we really wanna get married this year,” she noted in October 2022, before describing their plans for a honeymoon. “We want to go to the Maldives and have a complete relaxing, over-the-water bungalow. One of those situations. That’s on my bucket list. I’ve never done one of those. Then, we want to go to Italy and — he’s never been to Italy, which is my happy place.”