She’s had enough! Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe reacted to rumors that she and fiancé Jason Tartick have split. But instead of shutting them down, she shared a cryptic social media message, slamming online users for their incessant questions about her personal life.

“I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself,” Kaitlyn, 38, wrote in a since-deleted message via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 1. “Have a f—king heart. You’re scaring me with your comments and demands. I’m almost worried about YOU.”

Though Kaitlyn deleted her initial Instagram Story, the ABC personality followed up with two screenshots from her 2020 single, “If I’m Being Honest,” including lyrics that suggest there’s more to the “story.”

“Just ‘cause I’m an open book, don’t mean you get the whole story,” Kaitlyn sings in one verse. “And if I’m being honest / I’m not always tough as I seem / And I can have my moments / But words can get the best of me / And the words that I say to myself / Are the ones that hit me the hardest.”

Courtesy of Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

While she didn’t mention Jason, 34, by name in her posts, fans are convinced that the famous reality TV couple called it quits because they haven’t shared photos of one another for several weeks. The last time Kaitlyn included Jason in an Instagram post was on July 6, and Jason’s final social media photo of Kaitlyn was on the 4th of July after the two celebrated the holiday together.

Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

It appears that Kaitlyn and Jason have faced an overwhelming amount of fan questions over the past few weeks, as many social media users have asked them for an update on their relationship status. On July 29, Jason shared a sweet snapshot of him and his mom. Since he didn’t break his silence when it came to his fiancée, fans took this as a sign of a breakup.

“It’s time to say something about the relationship with @kaitlynbristowe,” one fan commented under Jason’s Instagram post, adding, “After all, you are both public figures and the questions won’t stop.” Another fan chimed in by begging Jason to “please debunk these breakup rumors.”

That day, Kaitlyn uploaded a picture of herself posing in a bikini at a beach, captioning the Instagram post, “(Spray)tan lines.”

“If you broke up with Jason, at least tell us,” one commenter demanded in response to Kaitlyn’s post. “We all love you and Jason and have been invested in this since the beginning. Why keep playing y’all [are] together if not?” In addition to Kaitlyn and Jason spending some time apart, other fans have pointed out that she hasn’t been seen wearing her engagement ring in multiple recent Instagram posts.

Jason and Kaitlyn starred in different installments of the Bachelor Nation franchise. For her part, Kaitlyn made her reality TV debut on season 9 of The Bachelor in 2015, whereas Jason starred in season 14 of The Bachelorette. The couple started dating in 2019 shortly after Jason made an appearance on Kaitlyn’s podcast, “Off the Vine.”

After dating for two years, Jason proposed to Kaitlyn in May 2021. That month, Kaitlyn exclusively told Life & Style that she and her fiancé were still planning their wedding. Due to the constraints following the COVID-19 pandemic, though, the pair were still hashing out the details of a ceremony and a reception.

“When it comes to marriage — with everything going on in 2020 — I don’t know because Jason wants to have a big wedding,” Kaitlyn explained at the time. “So, we’ll have to wait until the pandemic is over.”