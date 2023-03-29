Opening up. Kaity Biggar spoke candidly about her family and home life during season 27 of The Bachelor. During the show, the Canada native took now-fiancée Zach Shallcross to Austin, Texas — where she now resides — for a romantic hometown date where they met up with Kaity’s mom, Anne Paton.

“With the exception of my brother, every man in my life has failed me,” Kaity revealed during the season discussing details of her home life. Throughout her time on The Bachelor, the nurse explained that her biological father and her mother’s ex-boyfriend both left them.

“My family means so much to me,” Kaity said ahead of her hometown date. “Him meeting my family, it is so important because their opinion means the world to me.”

Keep reading for details about Kaity’s family, home life and more.

Kaity Biggar’s Mom Anne

During Kaity and Zach’s hometown date, fans watched as Anne grilled the Bachelor star.

“Seeing you two in there today, I could seen her eyes that she was very smitten with you,” Anne told Zach during their one-on-one chat. “So, it was very concerning because previous relationship wasn’t, you know, maybe the best experience. I guess I just wanted to see where you are.”

ABC/Christopher Willard

When asking about Zach’s love for her daughter, the California native didn’t drop the “L” word but did offer words of encouragement about the status of his relationship with Kaity.

“I can tell you this. I can see myself falling in love with her,” Zach shared during the episode. Elsewhere during hometowns, Anne told her daughter that she “100 percent supports this moving forward,” referring to Kaity and Zach’s relationship. It’s since been revealed that Zach and Kaity are engaged.

Aside from supporting and raising her kids, Anne is a meeting coordinator at Queen’s University in Ontario, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Does Kaity Biggar Have Siblings?

Bachelor Nation was introduced to Kaity’s brother, Cooper Biggar. According to social media, he’s a supportive sibling.

“Everything’s Biggar in Texas,” Cooper shared via Instagram in April 2022, alongside a photo of himself and the Bachelor contestant. “Congrats @kaitybiggar on your next journey, proud of you.”

Kaity Biggar’s Aunt Jill

During Kaity’s hometown date, fans also met Kaity’s Aunt Jill, with whom she shared her strong feelings about Zach.

What Happened to Kaity Biggar’s Dad?

Not much is known about Kaity’s father, only what she shared on the show which was that he left their family when she was young.