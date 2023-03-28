Still going strong? Zach Shallcross proposed to Kaity Biggar during The Bachelor season 27 finale, and they’re loving life together.

“When I saw her at the last chance date, I saw her and I thought to myself, ‘It’s you. It’s always been you. And I want to spend the rest of my life with this woman,’” the ABC star revealed during his season’s life After the Final Rose special on March 27. “Obviously [because of the] show, I had to wait it out a little bit, couldn’t say anything, but yeah, I just knew she was my one.”

Kaity, for her part, gushed over the “amazing communication” she has with Zach, noting that they “came out stronger” after watching the show back together — referring specifically to his fantasy suites (or “sex week”) dates, which have since garnered a lot of backlash from Bachelor Nation viewers.

Despite the drama during Zach’s season, he and Kaity appear to be happily in love. Keep reading for details on the Bachelor stars’ romance.

Are Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar Still Together?

The Bachelor Nation couple is still engaged and going strong!

“I can no longer say I’m falling in love with you because … I am so in love with you. You are my world,” Zach said during his proposal during The Bachelor season 27 finale. “The love I feel from you is something I could’ve never imagined and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve. I love you so much. I love you with all my heart.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

When Are Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar Getting Married?

Zach and Kaity are in no rush to tie the knot. They’re just enjoying life as an engaged couple for now.

“I think our whole relationship has just been, like, pedal to the metal, so we’re just gonna to take a step back,” Kaity shared during an appearance on Good Morning America from March 28. “Probably in the next, like, two years we can foresee a wedding and we’ve talked about it so, yeah, we’re excited.”

Zach, for his part, agreed, telling People in a separate interview that there’s “no rush” for them to get married so soon.

“We have the rest of our lives together, so why does everything need to be a rush?” Kaity chimed in. “It doesn’t.”

Do Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar Live Together?

While their season of The Bachelor was airing, the duo did not live under the same roof. However, they do have plans to move in together.

“Right now, the main emphasis is living together in Austin, getting to know each other more and more, and just see how things go,” Zach gushed to People about where their relationship is at now.

“We’ve seen each other quite a few times and we get these happy couple weekends. I’ve never gotten sick of him, so it’s been great. All I want is more time with him,” the nurse added in the same interview. “When he gets to Austin, we’re just going to try and live this normal life that we’ve been wanting to for so long. We’re super excited.”