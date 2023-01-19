Ending the season strong! The Bachelor star Zach Shallcross finds some pretty amazing contestants to bring into the finale. Keep reading to see season 27 spoilers about which ladies are part of Zach’s final two.

Who Are Bachelor Zach’s Final 2?

It’s unclear who exactly Zach chooses between on engagement day. However, the three women who get overnight dates with the Bachelor season 27 star are Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel and Kaity Biggar, according to Reality Steve.

While this has yet to be confirmed, it was reported that the women will enjoy their fantasy suite dates with Zach in Krabi, Thailand. It’s unclear who he will send home following in the sure to be emotional rose ceremony.

Who Are Bachelor Zach’s Final 4 Contestants?

Before jetting off to Thailand, Zach takes his final four on hometown dates, which include Vermont with Gabi, New York City with Ariel, Austin, Texas, with Kaity and Columbus, Georgia, with Charity Lawson, who reportedly gets eliminated.

While filming The Bachelor in these women’s various hometowns, fans shared photos and videos on social media, making Zach’s hometown dates public.

ABC/Nino Muñoz

Is Bachelor Zach Shallcross Engaged?

It’s unclear where Zach’s relationship status stands or if his season ends in an engagement. However, the California native previously gushed to Entertainment Tonight that he’s focused on “finding my best friend, finding that forever person” throughout his journey on the show.

“I think it can actually happen,” he added. “I’ve seen it happen. I’ve lived it. It’s real. There’s love here.”

Before proposing, Zach told the publication that he’s looking for a woman who has “compassion” and “kindness.” The tech executive added, “Someone that likes to just have fun, just be spontaneous, likes to travel, do anything, but also just hang out on the couch.”

Overall, the ABC star went into his season of The Bachelor hoping that all 30 women were able to be themselves, despite the cameras.

“I want them to all feel comfortable. I know it’s never gonna be easy, but I wanna make this as easy as I can for them to feel natural and feel [like] themselves,” Zach said, noting that his potential suitors should “show your emotion. Always communicate how you’re feeling throughout the whole journey. Even though it’s tough, you have to be vulnerable.”