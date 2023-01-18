Love connections! The Bachelor star Zach Shallcross is looking for love, and his final four contestants all seem like great women. Keep reading to see season 27 spoilers about which ladies are going to hometowns and more.

Who Are Bachelor Zach’s Final 4?

The leading man’s final four contestants are Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson and Kaity Biggar, according to Reality Steve.

Zach, 26, reportedly visits all four of his finalists’ hometowns, with photos circulating on social media showing him in Vermont with Gabi, 25, New York City with Ariel, 28, Charity’s home city of Columbus, Georgia and exploring Austin, Texas, where Kaity, 27, hails from.

It is sure to be an emotional rose ceremony, but the leading man reportedly sends home Charity, 26, before jetting off to Krabi, Thailand, with his remaining finalists for fantasy suite dates.

Who Does Bachelor Zach Pick?

It is unknown who gets Zach’s final rose. The tech executive said he learned a lot after his own experience as a contestant on The Bachelorette, where he was one of Rachel Recchia’s final four men.

“One of the biggest lessons I learned was I’m a guy that typically wears his heart on his sleeve,” Zach explained to People about the lessons he took away from his first stint in Bachelor Nation. “If you can show your emotions and not be scared about it, I really think that’s an important attribute, but in my case, I think I fell in love really hard and really fast and I didn’t necessarily take a step back and look at the entire situation from her perspective.”

Is Bachelor Zach Engaged?

Time will tell if the California native pops the question to one of his contestants, but he’s definitely made it clear that he’s ready to find a wife.

“I’ve taken the lessons I’ve learned and want to apply it for myself and find my person now,” he said, assuring that he’s not too young to get married.

“I don’t think that there’s anything where there’s an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married,” Zach continued. “If you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

In order to find The One, he plans on having “open” conversations with his contestants early on to make sure their future goals align.

“That’s the No. 1 thing that is important to keep in mind because you don’t want to wait until it’s too late to find some hard truths,” he continued. “What I’m going to focus on is having that open line of communication and hopefully building that trust to where they can always feel comfortable of letting me know where they really feel. I never want any of the women to feel caught off guard or blindsided.”