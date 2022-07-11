This “old-fashioned romantic” is making a name for himself during The Bachelorette season 19! Will Zach Shallcross steal the heart of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia? Only time will tell. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the contestant, including job, age and more.

Where Is Zach Shallcross From?

The 25-year-old is from Anaheim Hills, California, according to his official bio on the ABC website, and he’s a total momma’s boy! Not only does his bio reveal that he “loves his mama, his dogs and football,” but Zach appears to have “more love to go around.” Thankfully, Gabby and Rachel are ready for love!

His LinkedIn page revealed that he has a degree in business administration from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, where he played Division 1 football for five years. However, that’s not the only sport Zach plays. One of his Bachelorette fun facts says that he loves beach volleyball!

ABC/Craig Sjodin

What Is Zach Shallcross’ Job?

His Bachelorette bio has him listed as Tech Executive. According to LinkedIn, Zach currently works as a Senior Cloud Technology Sales Executive at Oracle. But other than his career, “Zach would love to be Spiderman for a day.”

When it comes to his personality, the ABC star is “charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman.”

Does Zach Shallcross Make It to Hometowns on The Bachelorette?

An Instagram spoiler shared by Reality Steve on Instagram in May 2022 revealed that Zach is one of Rachel’s final four men. He’s looking for a woman who is “compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick.” Looks like Rachel might just fit the bill!

“He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated,” his ABC bio reads. “Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!”

Love might be in the air for Rachel and Zach. Only time will tell.

