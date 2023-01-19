Looking for love! Bachelor star Zach Shallcross was serious about wanting to get married, but did he find The One during season 27? Keep reading for spoilers!

Is Bachelor Zach Engaged?

It’s not clear if Zach, 26, is engaged after filming his journey to find love. Since he first appeared as a Bachelorette contestant on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s joint season, he has been very open about his desire to settle down sooner than later.

The California native was even taken back by Rachel, 26, asking if he was ready for marriage during their fantasy suite date. Zach said he felt “blindsided” by the question and the awkwardness eventually led to their split before the finale. The pilot went on to get engaged to now-ex Tino Franco.

“My take on that is when you know, you know,” Zach told People, assuring that he doesn’t feel too young to get married. “I don’t think that there’s anything where there’s an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married. if you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

Who Does Bachelor Zach Pick?

The lucky lady who receives Zach’s final rose has yet to be revealed. However, it’s likely that she is on the same page as the tech executive when it comes to their future plans.

Zach said the “No. 1 thing” that he wanted to talk to his contestants about was their readiness to walk down the aisle, adding that he didn’t want to find out any “hard truths” once it was “too late.”

“What I’m going to focus on is having that open line of communication and hopefully building that trust to where they can always feel comfortable of letting me know where they really feel,” he explained. “I never want any of the women to feel caught off guard or blindsided.”

Who Are Bachelor Zach’s Final 4?

Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson and Kaity Biggar are the final four girls, according to Reality Steve. Each one receives a hometown date — Gabi’s takes place in Vermont while Zach visits Ariel in New York City, Charity in Columbus, Georgia, and Kaity in Austin, Texas.

Charity reportedly gets eliminated before the group jets off to Krabi, Thailand, for fantasy suite dates.

