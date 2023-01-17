Can we chat in the DMs? Fans are prepping their charcuterie boards and printing out their brackets as they await the premiere of The Bachelor season 27. The list of the 32 women competing for Zach Shallcross’ final rose was released in January, and the hopefuls also announced the big news on their respective Instagram accounts. Keep scrolling for more info about all the contestants, their social media handles and more.

Who Are ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Contestants?

Zach has a wide variety of beautiful and talented women to potentially propose to at the end of the season. From rodeo racers to marketing gurus, The Bachelorette alum has a diverse range of contestants fighting for his love.

Although the lead usually meets the contestants during the limo entrances in the season premiere, Zach met five of the ladies during The Bachelorette season 19 live finale in September 2022.

After meeting Bailey Brown, Brianna Thorbourne, Brooklyn Willie, Cat Wong and Christina Mandrell, America voted Brianna to be the recipient of America’s First Impression Rose.

Zach shared what he’s looking forward to in a wife, while reflecting on meeting the first batch of women during a September 2022 interview with People.

“There’s really two main things that I look for and first is how kind and compassionate they are. I think that’s something that’s pretty rare nowadays,” the California native told the publication. “The other thing is having someone that loves to do fun, adventurous stuff with me, whether it’s traveling, trying cool foods.”

What Are ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Contestants’ Instagram Accounts?

Zach’s women are unsurprisingly very active on Instagram. From high fashion moments to traveling content, the ladies post almost everything on social media!

After ABC revealed the official cast list, the season 27 contestants announced their televised search for love on the ‘gram.

“It’s like senior year photos … except this time I’m 27 and looking for love on national television,” Bailey wrote alongside her individual cast photo.

“Like for Gach, comment for Zabi. Tune in to #TheBachelor on January 23rd to watch me sprinkle love,” Gabriella Elnicki wrote in her January 2022 post.

Brianna, who received Zach’s first impression rose, slays her Instagram feed – not to mention is unbelievably gorgeous. The model often posts photos of snatched selfies and promotional content.

In addition to modeling, Brianna founded her own business, Bourne Beauty.

“I’m so excited to announce that this month I am launching @bournebeautyco, Our first product, The Beauty rEvolver was created to revolutionize the beauty world by bringing technology to makeup brushes!” she captioned her July 2021 Instagram account, prompting her followers to follow her business page.

The Bachelor season 27 premieres on January 23, 2023, at 8/7 central on ABC.

