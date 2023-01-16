Looking for love! Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki is vying for Bachelor star Zach Shallcross’ heart during season 27, and she’s quite a catch herself. Keep reading to learn about her job, family and more!

Who Is Gabi Elnicki?

Gabi, 25, is one of Zach’s 30 hopeful contestants who will be stepping out of the limo during night one. She is “adventurous, loyal and driven,” according to her ABC bio, but she admittedly takes a “little time” to “come out of her shell.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

It’s unclear if Zach, 26, is her guy, but she definitely wants to find The One. “Gabi is so ready for marriage that she even has her dream wedding venue picked out in Italy on Lake Como.”

What Is Gabi Elnicki’s Job?

The brunette beauty works as a senior account executive for a company in Houston, Texas. She’s been with her current job for three years, and she seems pretty serious about building her career!

While she works in the business industry, Gabi hopes to own her own Pilates studio one day, per her ABC bio.

Where Did Gabi Elnicki Go to College?

Gabi is a proud alum of University of Mississippi, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2019. Her Instagram feed is filled with photos from her sorority days at Ole Miss as a member of Pi Beta Phi.

Where Is Gabi Elnicki From?

The Bachelor Nation newbie hails from Pittsford, Vermont, per ABC, but it appears she currently resides in Houston, Texas. That being said, Gabi is a bit tough to nail down since she loves to travel. Photos on her feed show the reality TV contestant in Georgia, California, Alabama and even traveling abroad in the Netherlands and more.

However, home is where the heart is. The contestant is very close with her “loving family,” calling her parents’ marriage “the blueprint for the kind of love she hopes to find.”

Does Zach Pick Gabi? CAUTION: SPOILERS BELOW

The leading man and Gabi would make a great couple for a number of reasons, including the fact that he already splits his time between Texas and California.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Gabi is reportedly in his final four, per Reality Steve, but time will tell if she receives his final rose — and a possible engagement ring.