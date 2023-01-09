Coming back for a three-peat? The Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller is returning to the franchise for the show’s 27th season, but does that mean she’ll be fighting for Zach Shallcross’ final rose? Keep scrolling to find out why Victoria is returning to The Bachelor!

Why Is Victoria Fuller Returning to ‘The Bachelor’?

The Virginia native was seen in a confessional during the November 2022 promo for The Bachelor season 27 and once again in a January 2023 teaser. In the clip, the contestants were seemingly participating in a modeling challenge alongside Zach and rapper Latto. The “Big Energy” musician then broke some intimidating news to the contenders that “three more women” were joining the date. After Latto shared the big news, Bachelor alums Victoria, Tahzjuan Hawkins and Courtney Robertson appeared on the stage.

ABC

Although the reason for their return hasn’t been announced, it seems like the ladies will be judging the group date. If it is in fact a catwalk challenge, Victoria was the best alum to return because she *worked* the runway when she competed in the group challenge during season 24 of the show.

While the Bachelor in Paradise alum may be crashing the upcoming season solely for judging purposes, Tahzjuan may try to steal Zach’s heart and a rose from one of the women. In the November 2022 promo, the California native borrows Zach from a conversation with a contestant before Victoria says in a confessional that Tahzjuan is “really into him.”

What Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Was Victoria Fuller On?

Fans met the brunette bombshell during season 24 when she fought for Peter Weber’s heart. Although she made it to hometowns, Victoria was eliminated before the finale. During her final rose ceremony, Peter confessed that he was “falling in love” with Victoria, but his heart was “further along” with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

“I don’t want to hear it,’ Victoria told Peter at the time. ‘Truly, I don’t. I get it. I don’t know what to say. It is what it is,’ Victoria told the pilot upon her departure.

Who Is Victoria Fuller Dating?

Victoria is dating The Bachelorette alum Greg Grippo, but the pair were in hot water once they went public with their relationship.

Months before her romance with Greg, Victoria made a splash during Bachelor In Paradise season 8 when she left the beach an engaged woman to Johnny DePhillipo.

While the pair left the show blissfully in love, they faced relationship challenges in the real world, leading them to split in September 2022.

As fans watched the former couple together as BiP was airing, Victoria moved on to date Greg the same month she broke things off with Johnny.

“I could see how it would be hard for the outside world or viewer, the audience to see me and Johnny engaged one minute and then me dating Greg, the next,” Victoria explained on “The Viall Files” podcast in November 2022. “I think it’s very hard for people to put that together. It’s almost like whiplash.”

Victoria and Greg persevered through the rough start of their relationship and cheating accusations and are now “in the process” of moving in together.