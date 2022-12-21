Wedding bells? Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall can “absolutely” see Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo get engaged sooner rather than later, he exclusively tells Life & Style.

“I think they’re very excited about their future. It wouldn’t shock me if they continue to move at this fast pace that they are,” The Bachelor’s former leading man, 42, tells Life & Style. “It wouldn’t blow my mind if they maybe got engaged next year.”

Victoria, 29, and Greg’s, 29, relationship unexpectedly began after she got engaged to ex-fiancé Johnny DePhillipo on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. The Virginia Beach native ultimately revealed that her relationship with Johnny was “toxic” which led her to end things in August 2022. Victoria and Greg – who met at the Governor’s Ball in 2021 – started dating the following month and were spotted in Rome in October. At the time, fans were watching Victoria’s engagement with Johnny develop on-camera, sparking cheating speculation. However, she has adamantly denied the accusations.

Nick and his girlfriend Natalie Joy are both friends with Victoria and Greg, the well-liked frontrunner who experienced a messy split with The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston during her season. Although Nick has a relationship with the couple, he is still sympathetic and understanding of Johnny’s, 25, position.

Nick, who recently partnered with Pacific Foods, helping to heal heartache with the Broken Hearts Soup-port Kit, shares that “it’s OK” to support “both parties” during a breakup.

“I’ve been on both sides. They can be really difficult situations and, but as time passes, feelings tend to usually heal, especially when you have good soup, too,” the Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday author says.

Victoria appeared on “The Viall Files” podcast on November 29 to share her love story with Greg and address her public breakup with Johnny.

During their conversation, the BiP alum admitted that she understands the “whiplash” fans experienced as she quickly moved on from the Florida native.

“I could see how it would be hard for the outside world or viewer, the audience to see me and Johnny engaged one minute and then me dating Greg, the next,” Victoria said during the episode, alongside Greg. “I think it’s very hard for people to put that together.”

Although one chapter of love with Johnny came to an end, Victoria is head over heels in love with Greg. After announcing their relationship during the BiP live season 8 finale in November, the two have been inseparable and even spent their first holiday together for Thanksgiving.

Greg, for his part, gushed that he sees marriage with Victoria during “The Viall Files” podcast episode.

“I want that. I know that’s important to her. I want to be able to take that step with her.”