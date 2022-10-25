Yikes. Bachelor in Paradise star Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s relationship gets messy — and rumors have involved former Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo. Keep reading to get all the tea about what happened. Caution: season 8 spoilers below!

Do Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Get Engaged?

Johnny, 25, reportedly proposes to Victoria, 29, during the Paradise finale, and they leave the reality dating show engaged.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Fans have watched the pair stay relatively drama-free during their time in Mexico. Johnny dodged any potential love connection when the couples were separated for a week amid a new season twist, and although Victoria had a spark with contestant Alex Bordyukov, she opts to continue things with the New Jersey native.

Did Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller Cheat on Johnny DePhillipo?

Although their stint on Paradise was relatively smooth sailing, it appears a lot has unfolded between the pair since leaving the beach.

They appeared to still be together in August when Victoria shared a video via her Instagram Story showing her friend Natalie Joy, who is dating franchise alum Nick Viall. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a man who appeared to be Johnny standing in the background while the group partied at a bar. The former contestant from Peter Weber’s season quickly deleted the clip from her social media.

However, speculation about Victoria and Johnny’s fizzling out began when Zachary Reality tweeted on October 21 that one engaged couple from season 8 had reportedly “already broken up.” Considering Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are the only other couple who reportedly leaves the show engaged, fans pointed to Victoria and Johnny as the ones who ended their relationship.

The drama intensified when comedian Dave Neal, who hosts a Bachelor news YouTube show, reported that he had two sources close to the couple in Bachelor Nation who claimed Victoria “cheated twice” on Johnny, which led to their split.

Is Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller Dating Greg Grippo?

Things got messier when two fans claimed they saw Victoria in Italy with Greg, 29. While some people thought the eye witnesses could have confused the former contestant from Katie Thurston’s season with Johnny, it is still unclear what exactly is going on between the Bachelor Nation stars.

As far as how Greg and Victoria could have met, the former Bachelorette star is close friends with Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer and Michael Allio, all of whom appeared on season 8 of Paradise with Victoria and Johnny.

Life & Style reached out to Victoria, Johnny and Greg for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.