Did they find love? Fans are hoping for Serene Russell and Brandon Jones to connect during the 2022 season of Bachelor in Paradise, and they may get their wish. Keep reading to see season 8 spoilers, including if the couple gets engaged during the finale!

Are Serene Russell and Brandon Jones Engaged?

Serene, 27, and Brandon, 27, get engaged on the beach in Mexico, Reality Steve reported.

Although the Oklahoma native didn’t find love with Bachelor star Clayton Echard during season 26, she admitted that she learned a lot about herself through the experience that changed how she approached relationships.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“My time on the show has for sure impacted how I will date in the future because before I thought I was being so open in dating, but watching it back on TV I realized I had some walls up,” the elementary school teacher told Bachelor Nation in March. “I truly learned so much about myself on this journey so I have a lot to take with me into dating in the future.”

Are Serene Russell and Brandon Jones Still Together?

Neither Serene nor Brandon has given any clues about their current relationship status since returning home from filming. However, they both follow each other on Instagram.

Instagram

Hopefully, viewers will see a much more open Serene while she explores a romance with Brandon. She revealed the “biggest thing” she “learned” about herself while watching back her journey with Clayton, 29, was that she “deserves grace.”

“I’ve always been really hard on myself and didn’t always allow myself to feel things,” the Bachelor Nation starlet told the outlet. “That’s been the biggest thing, getting to watch myself say things out loud for the first time and seeing my growth on the show has been really impactful for me.”

Who Have Serene Russell and Brandon Jones Dated in Bachelor Nation?

Serene was a fan favorite on season 26 before being eliminated after hometown dates. The former football player explained that his feelings were simply stronger for his final three contestants — Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, who became the new Bachelorettes for season 19, and Clayton’s now-girlfriend, Susie Evans.

As for Brandon, he was the runner-up on Bachelorette alum Michelle Young’s season. At the time, the traveling nurse recruiter was distraught and felt blindsided by the leading lady ending things with him to pursue a relationship with her now-ex-fiancé, Nayte Olukoya.

The Oregon native knows exactly what he’s looking for — and wants the same quality in his future wife. “He doesn’t want to be with someone who is still figuring herself out, and he hopes to find someone who can be his best friend and teammate for the rest of their lives,” according to his ABC bio.