He’s a catch! Bachelorette star Michelle Young’s contestant Nayte Olukoya stood out on night one of season 18 — and even received the first impression rose. Learn more about him below!

How Tall is Nayte?

At 6-foot-8, the Winnipeg native, 27, may be the tallest person to appear in Bachelor Nation. Needless to say, he definitely stands out among the crowd.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

What Is Nayte’s Job?

The contestant attended Eastern Washington University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration. His last job on LinkedIn is listed as a Senior Account Executive for Indeed.com, but it’s unclear if he returned to his 9-to-5 following his reality television stint.

Where Does Nayte Live?

The stud now resides in Austin, Texas. According to his Instagram, it appears he also has a puppy named Percy (a.k.a. Yung Percy Pop), loves to spend time with friends and read books.

Are Nayte and Michelle Compatible?

The Bachelor Nation duo seem as though they would make a great pair. Nayte’s “dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him,” according to his ABC bio. “He’s looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he’s been waiting for.”

Michelle and Nayte had an instant connection. Not only did he receive the first impression rose, but he also nabbed the first kiss from the leading lady.

“Nayte struggles with being vulnerable, but a wall came down and for me, that’s all I needed to see,” Michelle explained during the premiere episode. “I feel what I came here to feel, and that’s sparks, butterflies and everything you want to feel when you kiss someone.”

Although the contestant opened up about his parents’ marriage not being an ideal example of what he wants in his life, Michelle feels quite the opposite about her family.

The Minnesota native told Extra she’s looking for a romance that embodies the “qualities that I see in my parents’ relationship.” This includes “somebody I can laugh with, somebody that is going to stick in it and get through the difficult times, somebody who is a goal setter and supportive.”

Good luck, Nayte! If you can’t wait to see how season 18 ends, see spoilers.