Looking for love! Bachelorette star Michelle Young began her journey to find Mr. Right on Tuesday, October 19, and fans are already wondering: Is she engaged? Keep reading to see finale and winner spoilers!

Caution: Season 18 finale spoilers are below. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know what happens.

Michelle, 28, gave her final rose to contestant Nayte Olukoya, and they are now engaged, according to Reality Steve. Her runner-up is reportedly Brandon Jones.

So, who is her lucky new fiancé? Nayte, 27, definitely sticks out in a crowd, as he is a tall drink of water at 6-foot-8. While he now resides in Austin, Texas, the Canadian stud is originally from Winnipeg. The contestant attended Eastern Washington University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration. His last job on LinkedIn is listed as a Senior Account Executive at Indeed.com, but it’s unclear if he returned to his 9-to-5 following his reality television stint.

ABC

It’s clear Michelle is exactly what Nayte was looking for. His “dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him,” according to his ABC bio. “He’s looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he’s been waiting for.”

As for her runner-up, 26-year-old Brandon also seems like a great guy. The Portland native works as a traveling nurse recruiter and “knows exactly what he wants in life,” including “finding” who he wants to “settle down” with, his ABC bio reads.

ABC

“He is kind, confident and looking for a wife whose passionate personality can keep up with his. Brandon J. wants someone who has goals and the focus to achieve them. He doesn’t want to be with someone who is still figuring herself out, and he hopes to find someone who can be his best friend and teammate for the rest of their lives.”

When it comes to an example of a great partnership, Michelle told Extra she’s looking for “qualities that I see in my parents’ relationship.” This includes “somebody I can laugh with, somebody that is going to stick in it and get through the difficult times, somebody who is a goal setter and supportive.”

Good luck, Michelle!