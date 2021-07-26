It’s (almost) time! Bachelorette star Michelle Young‘s preliminary contestants for season 18 have been announced, and she has a great selection of guys.

35 men were revealed by ABC on Monday, July 26 as possible suitors for the teacher, 28. However, not all of them will be able to meet the leading lady during night one, as the network bases their final selection off of the reaction from viewers.

The former contestant from Matt James‘ season is ready to find her future husband, and of course, she’s quite a catch herself.

“As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service,” her ABC bio read. “Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things … Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place.”

During her appearance on The Bachelor, Michelle was one of five contestants who arrived late to shake things up during week 3. Although three of the ladies were eliminated that same night, the Minnesota native went on to be Matt’s runner-up.

The leading man, 29, admitted he was having “doubts” during their overnight date. “I feel terrible. I didn’t know this is how it’s going to feel,” he said at the time. “I don’t want to do anything that’s going to break her heart, but when you care about someone you just gotta let them know.”

Matt finally acknowledged he “wasn’t in love” with Michelle and didn’t think he would be able to “get there” in the time they had left. He is now dating season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell after a brief split.

Michelle reflected on that moment of getting dumped during After the Final Rose hosted by Emmanuel Acho in March. “It really just felt like one of those moments where all of your blood, everything leaves your body … It’s a lot,” she explained. and seeing it for the first time, watching it back… It’s a lot,” she shared.

That being said, that experience helped her solidify what she’s really looking for. “You have taught me a lot about relationships and what I’m looking for and what I’m not looking for at times, but you will always hold a piece of my heart. I hope you find your happiness,” Michelle said.

Keep scrolling to meet Bachelorette Michelle’s potential contestants for season 18!