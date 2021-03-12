Yikes! The Bachelor and Bachelorette’s finale after show, After the Final Rose, is sometimes more dramatic than the season itself. From Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara, telling runner-up Madison Prewett how she *really* feels to Nick Viall exposing dirty details about his fantasy suite date with Andi Dorfman, these moments will make your jaw drop.

One of the most explosive ATFR specials happened following season 24. Peter’s mom was adamant that her son and Madi, who does not drink alcohol and is waiting until marriage to have sex, would not make a good couple due to their differences in lifestyle and religion after his tumultuous journey to find love.

When Peter and Madi were in the hot seat together, the camera kept zooming in on Barb’s face, which was not hiding how she felt. Life & Style caught up with the reality TV mom shortly after the explosive episode, and she admitted she “didn’t even see” her appearance on ATFR.

“I came home and I was like, ‘Forget it,’” Barb explained of her decision to keep the TV off while the now-legendary incident aired in March 2020. “I had friends and family from out of town that came in and I said, ‘No, I’m not even going to watch anything because you know what they do on these shows.’ It’s crazy.”

The doting mom noted she was “nervous” while sitting front row and originally had no intention of speaking on camera. “They put us in a very hard place,” she said about the producers. “I did not think that we were going to be even mic’d up, but you know we were.”

In hindsight, Barb said she could have “acted more pleasant,” but at the end of the day, she wanted to “protect [her] son.” That being said, she added there is “nothing for [her] to apologize for.”

“My heart is very, very real and when it comes to — you know I have two boys, Peter and Jack — and my heart is all about them,” Barb gushed. “We’re a very close family.”

The pilot got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale in Australia but broke things off shortly after because he still had feelings for Madi. He and the runner-up said they were going to explore their relationship during ATFR. However, three days later, they confirmed their “mutual” breakup.

