She went in. Bachelor star Peter Weber‘s mother, Barbara Weber, tells Life & Style exclusively in her first post-show interview she “didn’t even see” her appearance on After the Final Rose, the Bachelor Nation aftershow exploring the final couple’s next steps in romance. “What faces?” she questions after being asked about her expressions toward her son’s new girlfriend, Madison Prewett, during the segment.

“I came home and I was like, ‘Forget it,'” the doting mother explains of her decision to keep the TV off while the now-legendary incident aired on March 10. “I had friends and family from out of town that came in and I said, ‘No, I’m not even going to watch anything because you know what they do on these shows.’ It’s crazy.”

ABC

Believe it or not, Barb also addressed the moment when she seemingly enlisted her husband, Peter Sr., into defending her over her distaste for their son’s choice of partner. “I did say that because I was nervous and I just thought there was nothing wrong with that. They put us in a very hard place,” she reveals of the hot mic moment. “I did not think that we were going to be even mic’d up, but you know we were.” During the show, Barbara asked her husband to “say something bad” and “help me” in Spanish.

At the end of the day, the matriarch just wants to protect her son, as most moms do. “Umm … you know, could I have acted more pleasant? Of course,” she admits of the experience. “Of course I could have, but I just wanted to protect my son, and as a mother, my feelings came out. That’s basically it.”

ABC

And Barbara stressed that her reaction on the aftershow was 100 percent genuine, from her “heart” and represented her true feelings. “My heart is very, very real and when it comes to — you know I have two boys, Peter and Jack — and my heart is all about them,” she gushes. “We’re a very close family.”

Considering her stance, it’s no surprise she doesn’t plan to mend things with Madison, 23. “There’s nothing for me to apologize for,” she explains. That being said, we definitely don’t blame her for being happy the series is over … at least for her son. “I’ll tell you the best thing is yesterday was the end, the finale,” she raves. “Amen!”

Reporting by Diana Cooper