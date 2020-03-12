Sorry, not sorry! Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara, will “absolutely not” apologize to Madison Prewett after their explosive encounter on the Bachelor finale, she exclusively tells Life & Style in her first post-show interview. “There’s nothing for me to apologize for.”

The reality mom doesn’t find it necessary to make amends for believing the 23-year-old’s relationship with her son, 28, won’t work out. “Everyone thinks it’s just me … but it wasn’t just me. It’s the whole family,” she notes before further explaining her issues with the Alabama native. “It’s not that we did not like Madison. My answer to that is I don’t know Madison … I don’t know her well enough to form an opinion on such.”

ABC

During After the Final Rose on March 10, the Weber matriarch detailed how the reality babe kept them waiting for three hours ahead of the finale and flat-out told Barb that she would not accept a proposal from Peter at that time. All in all, his family is concerned that Peter and Madi don’t have anything in common, and that their lifestyles and values don’t align. Barb adds that Madi “never apologized” to her or the rest of the family, either.

Although Barb is “disappointed” that Madi never said sorry, she also thinks it was “very telling that she never even apologized to Hannah Ann [Sluss].” Peter broke off his engagement from the model, 23, because he still had feelings for the foster parent recruiter. They later rekindled their romance but are taking things “one day a time” to regain trust. “She never ever mentioned how sorry she was to Hannah Ann for what had happened,” Barb says. “You know, Hannah Ann was hurt, of course, but she never even apologized to her. So, [there are] two people that, I guess, unfortunately, need apologies.”

ABC

The leading man’s father, Pete Sr., also voiced his concerns during ATFR. “I hate this situation, and it’s telling to me that [there are] so many obstacles to even get to this point,” he said about his son and Madi. “You don’t start a relationship like that. We saw a lot more than the average person here … There are so many differences to overcome.”

So, will his family’s disapproval be detrimental to Peter and Madi, who already admitted to being on thin ice? The pair “isn’t doomed, per se,” relationship expert Shannon Smith from dating app Plenty of Fish exclusively shared with Life & Style. However, the duo “needs to determine if his family’s approval is a deal-breaker.”

Time will tell what unfolds between Peter and Madi, but Barb is standing her ground!

Reporting by Diana Cooper.