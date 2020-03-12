Is there hope? Bachelor star Peter Weber’s relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett “isn’t doomed, per se, but it will likely have its challenges,” relationship expert from dating app Plenty of Fish, Shannon Smith, exclusively tells Life & Style. However, the reality pair “needs to determine if his family’s approval is a deal-breaker.”



Fans watched as the 28-year-old’s parents, Pete Sr. and Barbara, slammed his relationship with Madi, 23, following his broken engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss during After the Final Rose on March 10. His family fears that their son and the Alabama native, 23, don’t have anything in common, and her feelings may not be strong enough for him.

ABC/John Fleenor

The relationship guru recognizes that the Weber family “may never come around” when it comes to their thoughts on Madi, and the situation “could weigh heavily” on the pilot’s romance. Shannon adds that the reality pair “should focus on their relationship” right now so he can “gain Madi’s trust back and ensure that she feels supported and prioritized.”

Basically, change will not happen overnight. “Patience and time will be important for overcoming the obstacles they face. They shouldn’t rush to resolve the issues with his family right off the bat,” she explains. Eventually, it will get to a point where Peter will have to “stand up to his family and defend his relationship.”

“If he can’t do that, moving forward will be difficult,” Shannon admits.

Barb received a lot of backlash for her comments about Madi during the Bachelor finale, including that her son’s relationship with her will most likely “fail.” Pete Sr. was also skeptical about the longevity of their love. “I hate this situation, and it’s telling to me that [there are] so many obstacles to even get to this point,” he said during ATFR. “You don’t start a relationship like that. We saw a lot more than the average person here … There are so many differences to overcome.”

The relationship guru acknowledges that it’s “totally normal for friends and family to share their opinions,” and “generally, they want what’s best.” Whether or not these opinions impact Madi and Peter, time will tell!

For now, the duo divulged that they’re taking things “one day at a time” during AFTR, so hopefully, they’ll get clarity on their relationship soon.