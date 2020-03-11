Speaking from experience … mostly. Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk, Jr. took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Peter Weber‘s finale episode before it aired on March 10 — and afterward, he even dished on how he felt about the 28-year-old’s mom, Barbara, and her opinions on how her son’s love story ended.

It all started when the 38-year-old posted a series of two photos of himself and his now-wife, Lauren Luyendyk, from their Good Morning America appearance after their own controversial finale episode. “[Two] years ago, the morning after our dramatic finale before going on @goodmorningamerica,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji. “Hoping @pilot_pete finds his way despite what road it takes to get there.”

Courtesy of @ariejr/Instagram

“At the end of the day, it’s a decision that leads to the rest of your life and however hard and complicated, it’s 1000% worth the risk,” the Dutch reality star concluded his caption. “Don’t know how this season ends but don’t be quick to pass judgment if it isn’t what you at home want or expect from it. So much more to this journey than the viewer sees. Can’t wait to see what happens!”

Naturally, after he (and the world) saw Peter’s mom go in on his decision to break things off with his initial pick, Hannah Ann Sluss, fans couldn’t help but wonder what he thought of the reaction. “Thoughts on his mom,” one follower commented on the post late night on March 11.

Instagram

“Oh man, I don’t know,” the Bachelor Nation favorite responded to the user. “We’ll chat about [it] during ‘Bachelor Brunch,’ haha.” The once-eligible bachelor and his lady love, 28, host a weekly recap show on YouTube — so needless to say, we’re interested to see what they might say on their series.

After Pete chose Hannah Ann, 23, during the Monday, March 9 finale episode, fans and followers were shocked to learn that the pilot broke up with his first choice pick and started dating his runner up, Madison Prewett. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed, that’s it,” his mother said of his decision during the Tuesday, March 10 finale episode.

No matter what happens, we’re wishing Peter and Madison the best in their new relationship.